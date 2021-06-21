Menu
2007 BMW 5 Series

146,638 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

525Xi AWD 3.0L *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

146,638KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7513137
  • Stock #: VV149A
  • VIN: WBANF33507CS41656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VV149A
  • Mileage 146,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. Semble bien fonctionner. Inspection mécanique en sus. Vendu tel quel, sans garantie. This vehicle was recently traded in. Seems to run well. Mechanical inspection not included. Sold as-is with no warranty. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Box liner
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
dvd player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Flood lights
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

