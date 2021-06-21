2007 BMW 5 Series

$5,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 6 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7513137

7513137 Stock #: VV149A

VV149A VIN: WBANF33507CS41656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # VV149A

Mileage 146,638 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Box liner Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm dvd player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Flood lights DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.