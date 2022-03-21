2009 Kia Sedona

$5,980 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8661448

8661448 Stock #: 22CT042B

22CT042B VIN: KNDMB233796305020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Clear Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22CT042B

Mileage 190,898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.