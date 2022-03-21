Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Sedona

190,898 KM

Details Description Features

$5,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Sedona

2009 Kia Sedona

LX, 7-PASS, A/C, CRUISE, CLIMAT BI-ZONE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Sedona

LX, 7-PASS, A/C, CRUISE, CLIMAT BI-ZONE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 8661448
  2. 8661448
  3. 8661448
  4. 8661448
  5. 8661448
  6. 8661448
  7. 8661448
  8. 8661448
  9. 8661448
  10. 8661448
  11. 8661448
  12. 8661448
  13. 8661448
  14. 8661448
  15. 8661448
  16. 8661448
  17. 8661448
  18. 8661448
  19. 8661448
  20. 8661448
  21. 8661448
  22. 8661448
  23. 8661448
  24. 8661448
  25. 8661448
  26. 8661448
  27. 8661448
  28. 8661448
  29. 8661448
  30. 8661448
  31. 8661448
Contact Seller

$5,980

+ taxes & licensing

190,898KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8661448
  • Stock #: 22CT042B
  • VIN: KNDMB233796305020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22CT042B
  • Mileage 190,898 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Portes coulissantes / Sliding doors Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique d'entretien complet, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. No accidents, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance history, This vehicle was recently traded in. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Dual Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2016 BMW 2 Series M-...
 50,741 KM
$36,970 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX AUTO
 135,678 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 D...
 36,658 KM
$68,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory