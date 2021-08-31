2011 Jeep Patriot

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 2 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777470

7777470 Stock #: V489A

V489A VIN: 1J4NT2GB7BD112932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V489A

Mileage 139,207 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Console Cup Holder Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.