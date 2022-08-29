Menu
2011 Lincoln MKX

116,464 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2011 Lincoln MKX

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

116,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9145213
  • Stock #: 22a178
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK0BBJ02056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22a178
  • Mileage 116,464 KM

Vehicle Description

+Caméra de recul / Backup camera + Bluetooth + Apple Carplay + Démarreur à distance / Remote start Un seul propriétaire. Kilométrage certifié. Très bien entretenu. Vérifié par Carfax.Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Acheté d'un particulier One owner, Certified kilometers, Very well maintainedCarfax verified, Remaining warranty, Full 5 year mechanical protection available.This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

