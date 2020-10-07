2011 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
-Forged engine, rated for around 650 horsepower -Enlarged injectors -Performance fuel pump -Enlarged oil pump -Performance engine mounts -Kevlar Clutch stage 3 -Tuned to 450HP -Turbo smart blow off -COBB air intake -Magnaflow catback exhaust -Custom performance downpipe -18G turbo -Adjustable suspension/coilovers, BC brand -Arctic camo wrap done at Horus Art, 6 years ago, special vinyl made to withstand Quebec winters -APR racing carbon front lip -Dashboard changed to include ''Boost gauge'' and ''Wide band gauge'' -LED lights -Red fog lights -Open source tune (easy to re-tune or tweak the current one) -Adaptive boost depending on drive mode (Inteligent-10 PSI, Sport-15PSI, Sport Sharp-21 PSI) Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Très bien entretenu. Protection mécanique disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Moteur légèrement bruyant, vendu tel quel, sans garantie. One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Very well maintained. Mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. Engine slightly noisy, sold as-is with no warranty. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
