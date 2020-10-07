Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

130,824 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

400HP* FULL-MOD*

2011 Subaru Impreza

400HP* FULL-MOD*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

130,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6137652
  • Stock #: T524A
  • VIN: JF1GR8G65BL825777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T524A
  • Mileage 130,824 KM

Vehicle Description

-Forged engine, rated for around 650 horsepower -Enlarged injectors -Performance fuel pump -Enlarged oil pump -Performance engine mounts -Kevlar Clutch stage 3 -Tuned to 450HP -Turbo smart blow off -COBB air intake -Magnaflow catback exhaust -Custom performance downpipe -18G turbo -Adjustable suspension/coilovers, BC brand -Arctic camo wrap done at Horus Art, 6 years ago, special vinyl made to withstand Quebec winters -APR racing carbon front lip -Dashboard changed to include ''Boost gauge'' and ''Wide band gauge'' -LED lights -Red fog lights -Open source tune (easy to re-tune or tweak the current one) -Adaptive boost depending on drive mode (Inteligent-10 PSI, Sport-15PSI, Sport Sharp-21 PSI) Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Très bien entretenu. Protection mécanique disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Moteur légèrement bruyant, vendu tel quel, sans garantie. One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Very well maintained. Mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. Engine slightly noisy, sold as-is with no warranty. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

