2011 Toyota Sienna

190,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE* 7-PASS* AWD* CAMERA* GRUISE* A/C* BLUETOOTH

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE* 7-PASS* AWD* CAMERA* GRUISE* A/C* BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

190,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7777500
  • Stock #: VS644
  • VIN: 5TDJK3DCXBS026478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS644
  • Mileage 190,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. Semble bien fonctionner. Inspection mécanique en sus. Vendu tel quel, sans garantie. Best price-quality guaranteed! No accidents. Certified kilometers. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Seems to run well. Mechanical inspection not included. Sold as-is with no warranty. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Traction Control
Stability Control
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

