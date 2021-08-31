2011 Toyota Sienna

$14,980 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777500

7777500 Stock #: VS644

VS644 VIN: 5TDJK3DCXBS026478

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # VS644

Mileage 190,600 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Safety Traction Control Stability Control SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Console Cup Holder Seating Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.