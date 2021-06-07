2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$10,950 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 4 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7208510

7208510 Stock #: V238A

V238A VIN: 4A37L2EFXCE601466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # V238A

Mileage 97,471 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.