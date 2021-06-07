Menu
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

97,471 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS *SPORT *CONVERTIBLE *A/C *CRUISE

2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

GS *SPORT *CONVERTIBLE *A/C *CRUISE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

97,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7208510
  • Stock #: V238A
  • VIN: 4A37L2EFXCE601466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V238A
  • Mileage 97,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Vérifié par carfax. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. Carfax verified. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

