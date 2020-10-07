Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi Q5

125,172 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2013 Audi Q5

2013 Audi Q5

*PREMIUM *QUATTRO *MAGS 20'! *CRUISE *A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi Q5

*PREMIUM *QUATTRO *MAGS 20'! *CRUISE *A/C

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 6052272
  2. 6052272
  3. 6052272
  4. 6052272
  5. 6052272
  6. 6052272
  7. 6052272
  8. 6052272
  9. 6052272
  10. 6052272
  11. 6052272
  12. 6052272
  13. 6052272
  14. 6052272
  15. 6052272
  16. 6052272
  17. 6052272
  18. 6052272
  19. 6052272
  20. 6052272
  21. 6052272
  22. 6052272
  23. 6052272
  24. 6052272
  25. 6052272
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

125,172KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6052272
  • Stock #: T566A
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP7DA048641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T566A
  • Mileage 125,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Très bien entretenu. Protection mécanique 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Very well maintained. Mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2009 BMW 3 Series X-...
 222,940 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 122,833 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Versa SV...
 89,218 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory