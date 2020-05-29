Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT *2LT *AWD *38,000km!! *Bluetooth *Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT *2LT *AWD *38,000km!! *Bluetooth *Camera

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 5164808
  2. 5164808
  3. 5164808
  4. 5164808
  5. 5164808
  6. 5164808
  7. 5164808
  8. 5164808
  9. 5164808
  10. 5164808
  11. 5164808
  12. 5164808
  13. 5164808
  14. 5164808
  15. 5164808
  16. 5164808
Contact Seller

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,114KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5164808
  • Stock #: T298
  • VIN: 2GNFLNEK9D6276206
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Historique d'entretien. Kilométrage certifié. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Extrêmement bien entretenu. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. N'attendez pas! Maintenance history. Certified kilometers. No accidents. Extremely well maintained. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2012 BMW X1 28i *AWD...
 130,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE...
 82,054 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 PROGRES...
 47,616 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory