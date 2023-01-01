Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,565 KM

Details Description Features

$11,970

+ tax & licensing
$11,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, STOW N GO, DVD, CAMERA DE RECUL

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, STOW N GO, DVD, CAMERA DE RECUL

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$11,970

+ taxes & licensing

112,565KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10024635
  • Stock #: 22A204B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR695525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22A204B
  • Mileage 112,565 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Portes coulissantes / Sliding doors
+Sièges arrières rabattable
+Stow'n-Go / Stow'n-Go rear seating
+Lecteur (s) DVD / DVD player (s)

Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, Vendu tel quel, sans garantie,

Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was recently traded in, Sold as-is with no warranty,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Stow 'N Go

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

