2013 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.