Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

115,045 KM

Details Description Features

$8,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX* AUTOMATIQUE* CRUISE* A/C*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX* AUTOMATIQUE* CRUISE* A/C*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 6667136
  2. 6667136
  3. 6667136
  4. 6667136
  5. 6667136
  6. 6667136
  7. 6667136
  8. 6667136
  9. 6667136
  10. 6667136
  11. 6667136
  12. 6667136
  13. 6667136
  14. 6667136
  15. 6667136
  16. 6667136
  17. 6667136
  18. 6667136
  19. 6667136
  20. 6667136
  21. 6667136
  22. 6667136
  23. 6667136
  24. 6667136
  25. 6667136
  26. 6667136
  27. 6667136
  28. 6667136
  29. 6667136
  30. 6667136
  31. 6667136
  32. 6667136
Contact Seller

$8,970

+ taxes & licensing

115,045KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6667136
  • Stock #: VS123
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48DH110291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS123
  • Mileage 115,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule impeccable! Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Vérifié par Carfax. Protection mécanique disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Impeccable vehicle! Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Carfax verified. Mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 37,813 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE/...
 39,314 KM
$31,450 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 97,606 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory