2013 Hyundai Elantra

114,109 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL* BLUETOOTH* SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS* AUTOMATIQUE* A/C

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL* BLUETOOTH* SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS* AUTOMATIQUE* A/C

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

114,109KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7460543
  • Stock #: V278A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH197467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V278A
  • Mileage 114,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. Certified kilometers. Maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Luggage Rack
Box liner
Rear Mounted Spare
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

