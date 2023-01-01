2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$13,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 6 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10081215

10081215 Stock #: 23ST119

23ST119 VIN: KM8SNDHF9DU013057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Monaco White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23ST119

Mileage 165,619 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.