+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Bluetooth +Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance, Bien entretenu, Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original, One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, Well maintained, Very clean unit This vehicle is 100% original,

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,760 KM

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT, 2.0L TURBO, AWD, CAMERA, VOLANT CHAUFF

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT, 2.0L TURBO, AWD, CAMERA, VOLANT CHAUFF

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,760KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA6DG103883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24ST044A
  • Mileage 161,760 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls

Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance, Bien entretenu, Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, Well maintained, Very clean unit This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe