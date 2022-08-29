Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

193,222 KM

Details

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

PREMIUM, 2.4L, BLUETOOTH, MAGS, CRUISE,

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

193,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9211171
  • Stock #: 22S207A
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB1DG022986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22S207A
  • Mileage 193,222 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, Vendu tel quel, sans garantie. One owner, No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was recently traded in, Sold as-is with no warranty. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

