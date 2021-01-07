Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

85,935 KM

Details Description Features

$9,970

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

*FWD *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGES-CHAUFFANTS/HEATED

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

85,935KM
Used
  • Stock #: VS031
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB2DJ143873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

