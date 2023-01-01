2013 Nissan Sentra

$7,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 9 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632270

10632270 Stock #: 23CT128A

23CT128A VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL736724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23CT128A

Mileage 131,906 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.