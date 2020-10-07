2013 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Windows Rear Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.