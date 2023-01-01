Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Smart fortwo

120,299 KM

Details Description Features

$7,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2013 Smart fortwo

2013 Smart fortwo

BRABUS, 102HP, CONVERTIBLE, CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Smart fortwo

BRABUS, 102HP, CONVERTIBLE, CLEAN

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 9578329
  2. 9578329
  3. 9578329
  4. 9578329
  5. 9578329
  6. 9578329
  7. 9578329
  8. 9578329
  9. 9578329
  10. 9578329
  11. 9578329
  12. 9578329
  13. 9578329
  14. 9578329
  15. 9578329
  16. 9578329
  17. 9578329
  18. 9578329
  19. 9578329
  20. 9578329
  21. 9578329
  22. 9578329
  23. 9578329
  24. 9578329
Contact Seller

$7,970

+ taxes & licensing

120,299KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9578329
  • Stock #: 22ST128A
  • VIN: WMEEK3BA8DK686484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22ST128A
  • Mileage 120,299 KM

Vehicle Description

+Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control Kilométrage certifié, Très bien entretenu. Protection mécanique disponible, Vérifié par Carfax, Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Certified kilometers, Very well maintained. Mechanical protection available, Carfax verified, Tires and body in great condition. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Removable-Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 93,734 KM
$28,450 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 121,860 KM
$17,970 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 30...
 114,032 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory