Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

xDrive Premium *Sieges-Electrique *Toit-Pano-Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X1

xDrive Premium *Sieges-Electrique *Toit-Pano-Roof

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 5146562
  2. 5146562
  3. 5146562
  4. 5146562
  5. 5146562
  6. 5146562
  7. 5146562
  8. 5146562
  9. 5146562
  10. 5146562
  11. 5146562
Contact Seller

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,097KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5146562
  • Stock #: T281
  • VIN: WBAVL1C52EVY19996
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Très bien entretenu. Carfax vérifié. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. Very well maintained. Carfax verified. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2014 Audi Q7 Technik...
 107,897 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 111,080 KM
$10,400 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Versa No...
 47,186 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory