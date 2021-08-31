Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

84,844 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT* A/C* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* AUTOMATIQUE!

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT* A/C* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* AUTOMATIQUE!

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

84,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751478
  • Stock #: VV548A
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH0E4181228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VV548A
  • Mileage 84,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. N'attendez pas ! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Don't wait ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

