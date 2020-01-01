2014 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 CD Player Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors

