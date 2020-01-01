Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

69,390 KM

Details

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE 2,4L *PUSH-TO-START *A/C *CRUISE

2014 Dodge Journey

SE 2,4L *PUSH-TO-START *A/C *CRUISE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

69,390KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6228480
  • Stock #: T680
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXET165679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T680
  • Mileage 69,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accidents. Bien entretenu. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. One owner. No accidents. Well maintained. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

