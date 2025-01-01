Menu
2014 Ford Escape

104,440 KM

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, 1 SEUL PROPRIO, BLUETOOTH

12976081

2014 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, 1 SEUL PROPRIO, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,440KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX1EUD11912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25VT125
  • Mileage 104,440 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Un seul propriétaire / One owner
+Aucun Accident / No accidents
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
+Aucune réclamation d'assurance / No insurance claims
+Ce véhicule est 100% original / This vehicle is 100% original
+Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

$9,980

2014 Ford Escape