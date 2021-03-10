2014 Ford Mustang

$22,450 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 7 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6816830

Stock #: VS203

VIN: 1ZVBP8EM4E5213815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 99,710 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

