2014 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarreur à distance / Remote start +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2014 Honda Accord

107,855 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan TOURING, CAMERA, SIÈGES CHAUFF, CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT

Watch This Vehicle
13048310

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan TOURING, CAMERA, SIÈGES CHAUFF, CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 13048310
  2. 13048310
  3. 13048310
  4. 13048310
  5. 13048310
  6. 13048310
  7. 13048310
  8. 13048310
  9. 13048310
  10. 13048310
  11. 13048310
  12. 13048310
  13. 13048310
  14. 13048310
  15. 13048310
  16. 13048310
  17. 13048310
  18. 13048310
  19. 13048310
  20. 13048310
  21. 13048310
  22. 13048310
  23. 13048310
  24. 13048310
  25. 13048310
  26. 13048310
  27. 13048310
  28. 13048310
  29. 13048310
  30. 13048310
  31. 13048310
  32. 13048310
  33. 13048310
Contact Seller

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,855KM
VIN 1HGCR2F93EA811251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25VT148
  • Mileage 107,855 KM

Vehicle Description

+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
+Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350, HIGH ROOF, DIESEL, CAMERA, ATTACHE-REMORQUE for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350, HIGH ROOF, DIESEL, CAMERA, ATTACHE-REMORQUE 116,691 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL, BLUETOOTH, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL, BLUETOOTH, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS 107,717 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i XDrive, AWD, CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFF, TOIT OUVRAN for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i XDrive, AWD, CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFF, TOIT OUVRAN 103,343 KM $14,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2014 Honda Accord