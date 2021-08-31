2014 Infiniti Q50

$21,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 4 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8061700

Stock #: V829

VIN: JN1BV7AR0EM680873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V829

Mileage 84,443 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Convenience tilt steering Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

