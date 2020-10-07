2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights remote start Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Rear Mounted Spare Windows Rear Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

