2014 Kia Sorento

182,083 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6* BLUETOOTH* MAGS* A/C* CRUISE*

2014 Kia Sorento

LX V6* BLUETOOTH* MAGS* A/C* CRUISE*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

182,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297361
  • Stock #: VV822A
  • VIN: 5XYKT4A75EG453521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VV822A
  • Mileage 182,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Vérifié par Carfax. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. Carfax verified. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

