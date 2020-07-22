Menu
2014 Lexus IS 250

86,367 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2014 Lexus IS 250

2014 Lexus IS 250

*250 *F-SPORT *F-2 *CAMERA *GPS *TOIT-OUVRANT/ROOF

2014 Lexus IS 250

*250 *F-SPORT *F-2 *CAMERA *GPS *TOIT-OUVRANT/ROOF

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

86,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5658903
  • Stock #: TS484
  • VIN: JTHCF1D25E5007659

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS484
  • Mileage 86,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique disponible. Pneus neufs! Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! Certified kilometers. Mechanical protection available. New tires! This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

