Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

126,437 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *TOIT/ROOF *CAMERA *A/C *M6 *CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *TOIT/ROOF *CAMERA *A/C *M6 *CRUISE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 5688243
  2. 5688243
  3. 5688243
  4. 5688243
  5. 5688243
  6. 5688243
  7. 5688243
  8. 5688243
  9. 5688243
  10. 5688243
  11. 5688243
  12. 5688243
  13. 5688243
  14. 5688243
  15. 5688243
  16. 5688243
  17. 5688243
  18. 5688243
  19. 5688243
  20. 5688243
  21. 5688243
  22. 5688243
  23. 5688243
  24. 5688243
Contact Seller

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

126,437KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5688243
  • Stock #: TS372
  • VIN: JM1BM1L78E1168451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS372
  • Mileage 126,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Console
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2013 Toyota Camry LE...
 85,884 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier...
 63,813 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Versa SV...
 78,420 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory