2015 Audi Q5

82,876 KM

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

PROGRESSIV* TDI* DIESEL* QUATTRO* TOIT-PANO-ROOF*

Location

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

82,876KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297394
  • Stock #: 22A032
  • VIN: WA1DMCFP0FA089402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,876 KM

Vehicle Description

CAMERA* GPS* BLUETOOTH* Aucun Accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de _5_ ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full _5_year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

