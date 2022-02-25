Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 3 Series

89,303 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i* X-DRIVE* CUIR/LEATHER* TOIT/ROOF* BLUETOOTH*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i* X-DRIVE* CUIR/LEATHER* TOIT/ROOF* BLUETOOTH*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 8330328
  2. 8330328
  3. 8330328
  4. 8330328
  5. 8330328
  6. 8330328
  7. 8330328
  8. 8330328
  9. 8330328
  10. 8330328
  11. 8330328
  12. 8330328
  13. 8330328
  14. 8330328
  15. 8330328
  16. 8330328
  17. 8330328
  18. 8330328
  19. 8330328
  20. 8330328
  21. 8330328
  22. 8330328
  23. 8330328
  24. 8330328
  25. 8330328
  26. 8330328
  27. 8330328
  28. 8330328
Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,303KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8330328
  • Stock #: 22A018
  • VIN: WBA3B3G51FNT19426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22A018
  • Mileage 89,303 KM

Vehicle Description

MAGS! Vérifié par Carfax. Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique complète de _5_ ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. Carfax verified. Certified kilometers. Full _5_year mechanical protection available.This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2015 Chevrolet Volt ...
 44,704 KM
$23,970 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 37,605 KM
$20,700 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,648 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory