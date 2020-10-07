2015 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.