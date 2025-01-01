Menu
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoire / Lane departure warning +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Ce véhicule a été acheté dun particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller +Vendu tel quel, sans garanti / Sold as-is with no warranty

2015 Chevrolet Volt

224,547 KM

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Volt

HYBRID, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

13065461

2015 Chevrolet Volt

HYBRID, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,547KM
VIN 1G1RB6E42FU113541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25CT108A
  • Mileage 224,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Chevrolet Volt