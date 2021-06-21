Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,729 KM

Details Description Features

$17,970

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

SXT-PREMIUM-PLUS *CUIR/LEATHER *DVD *STOW'N GO

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

83,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7375355
  • Stock #: V409
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR734641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,729 KM

Vehicle Description

GPS/CAMERA Un seul propriétaire. Très bien entretenu. Carfax vérifié. Complétement équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. N'attendez pas! One owner. Very well maintained. Carfax verified. Fully loaded. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Mounted Spare
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Dual sliding doors
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

