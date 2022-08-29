2015 Ford Escape

$18,980 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9178825

9178825 Stock #: 22A244

22A244 VIN: 1FMCU9J96FUB14455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22A244

Mileage 95,898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Rear View Camera Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

