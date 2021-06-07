$11,888 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7261880

7261880 Stock #: V390

V390 VIN: 2HGFB2F40FH047576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V390

Mileage 80,865 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.