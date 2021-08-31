2015 Honda Fit

$12,980 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 8 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7738461

7738461 Stock #: V448B

V448B VIN: 3HGGK5G59FM102850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V448B

Mileage 69,853 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Map Lights Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.