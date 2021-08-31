Menu
2015 Honda Fit

69,853 KM

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

LX* M5* MAGS!* CAMERA* CRUISE* A/C* GR-ELECTRIQUE

2015 Honda Fit

LX* M5* MAGS!* CAMERA* CRUISE* A/C* GR-ELECTRIQUE

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

69,853KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7738461
  Stock #: V448B
  VIN: 3HGGK5G59FM102850

  Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # V448B
  Mileage 69,853 KM

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Vérifié par Carfax. Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Carfax verified. Certified kilometers. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

