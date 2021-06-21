Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

92,226 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL* MAGS* GPS* M6* BLUETOOTH* A/C* CRUISE*

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL* MAGS* GPS* M6* BLUETOOTH* A/C* CRUISE*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

92,226KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7440068
  • Stock #: VS340A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE5FU220002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS340A
  • Mileage 92,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule très propre! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. N'attendez pas! Very clean unit! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Mounted Spare
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

