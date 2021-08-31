Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

88,883 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

*KIA FORTE* EX 2.0L *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CAMERA

2015 Hyundai Elantra

*KIA FORTE* EX 2.0L *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CAMERA

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

88,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7835157
  Stock #: XV668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XV668
  • Mileage 88,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule impeccable! Aucune réclamation d'assurance. Très bien équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus en excellent état. Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire. Impeccable Vehicle! No insurance claims on record. Well equipped. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires in great shape. This vehicle was recently repossessed by the bank. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Traction Control
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

