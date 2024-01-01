Menu
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange, No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was recently traded in

2015 Jeep Cherokee

165,045 KM

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT, AWD, CAMERA DE RECUL, VOLANT CHAUFFANT

2015 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT, AWD, CAMERA DE RECUL, VOLANT CHAUFFANT

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

165,045KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMAB4FW777354

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23A156A
  • Mileage 165,045 KM

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel

Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange,

No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was recently traded in,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trailer Hitch

Tow Package

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Jeep Cherokee