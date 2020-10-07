Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

69,239 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH-ALTITUDE *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CUIR/LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH-ALTITUDE *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CUIR/LEATHER

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 5865387
  2. 5865387
  3. 5865387
  4. 5865387
  5. 5865387
  6. 5865387
  7. 5865387
  8. 5865387
  9. 5865387
  10. 5865387
  11. 5865387
  12. 5865387
  13. 5865387
  14. 5865387
  15. 5865387
  16. 5865387
  17. 5865387
  18. 5865387
  19. 5865387
  20. 5865387
  21. 5865387
  22. 5865387
  23. 5865387
  24. 5865387
  25. 5865387
  26. 5865387
Contact Seller

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

69,239KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5865387
  • Stock #: TS582
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9FD177669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS582
  • Mileage 69,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 140,423 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX F...
 179,089 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 48,944 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory