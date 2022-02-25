Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus ES 350

79,852 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus ES 350

2015 Lexus ES 350

350* TOIT/ROOF* CUIR/LEATHER* CAMERA* GPS*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus ES 350

350* TOIT/ROOF* CUIR/LEATHER* CAMERA* GPS*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 8355456
  2. 8355456
  3. 8355456
  4. 8355456
  5. 8355456
  6. 8355456
  7. 8355456
  8. 8355456
  9. 8355456
  10. 8355456
  11. 8355456
  12. 8355456
  13. 8355456
  14. 8355456
  15. 8355456
  16. 8355456
  17. 8355456
  18. 8355456
  19. 8355456
  20. 8355456
  21. 8355456
  22. 8355456
  23. 8355456
  24. 8355456
  25. 8355456
  26. 8355456
  27. 8355456
  28. 8355456
  29. 8355456
  30. 8355456
  31. 8355456
  32. 8355456
  33. 8355456
Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,852KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8355456
  • Stock #: 22S063A
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG5F2156350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22S063A
  • Mileage 79,852 KM

Vehicle Description

* BLUETOOTH* FULL-LOAD! Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible.Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2017 Honda Civic COU...
 52,490 KM
$24,970 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris LE...
 135,486 KM
$12,970 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 30,702 KM
$58,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory