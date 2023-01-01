2015 Mazda CX-5

$16,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 9 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10156353

10156353 Stock #: 23ST128

23ST128 VIN: JM3KE4CY2F0470615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23ST128

Mileage 134,957 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Sunroof Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.