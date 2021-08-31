2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$12,970 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 7 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7787493

7787493 Stock #: V609

V609 VIN: 3MZBM1U74FM177535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V609

Mileage 55,737 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.