2015 Mazda MAZDA3

55,737 KM

Details

$12,970

+ tax & licensing
2.0L*BLUETOOTH *A/C*GR.ELECTRIQUE*PUSHBUTTON-START

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

55,737KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Kilométrage certifié. Véhicule très propre! Aucune réclamation d'assurance. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Très bien équipé. Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire. N'attendez pas ! Certified kilometers. Very clean unit! No insurance claims on record. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Well equipped. This vehicle was recently repossessed by the bank. Don't wait ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

