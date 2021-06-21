Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

76,504 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE *V6 *AWC *7-PASS *PADDLE-SHIFT *TOIT-OUVRANT*

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE *V6 *AWC *7-PASS *PADDLE-SHIFT *TOIT-OUVRANT*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

76,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7460540
  • Stock #: V499
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX0FZ600796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V499
  • Mileage 76,504 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGERS * CAMERA * Historique d'entretien complet. Un seul propriétaire. Kilométrage certifié. Aucun accident. Très bien entretenu. Très bien équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. Complete maintenance history. One owner. Certified kilometers. No accident. Very well maintained. Well equipped. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

