2015 Nissan Rogue

$19,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10009401

10009401 Stock #: 23ST099

23ST099 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC915048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23ST099

Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.