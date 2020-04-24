Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

SV-X *Toit / Sunroof *GPS / Camera *Push-Start

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV-X *Toit / Sunroof *GPS / Camera *Push-Start

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,174KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4916307
  • Stock #: T028
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL672730
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Démarrage et déverrouillage sans clé. Historique d'entretien complet. Très bien entretenu. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Complètement équipé. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. N'attendez pas! Keyless entry and starting. Complete maintenance history. Very well maintained. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Fully loaded. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

