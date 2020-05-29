Menu
$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *A/C *GR-ELECTRIC *

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,486KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5164805
  • Stock #: TS250
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8FL388323
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

