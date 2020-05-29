2015 Nissan Versa

Safety Traction Control

Active Handling

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Map Lights

Console

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.