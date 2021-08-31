Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

133,332 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST* 5.7L* HEMI!* RWD* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* A/C*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

ST* 5.7L* HEMI!* RWD* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* A/C*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 8046085
  2. 8046085
  3. 8046085
  4. 8046085
  5. 8046085
  6. 8046085
  7. 8046085
  8. 8046085
  9. 8046085
  10. 8046085
  11. 8046085
  12. 8046085
  13. 8046085
  14. 8046085
  15. 8046085
  16. 8046085
  17. 8046085
  18. 8046085
  19. 8046085
  20. 8046085
  21. 8046085
  22. 8046085
  23. 8046085
  24. 8046085
  25. 8046085
  26. 8046085
  27. 8046085
  28. 8046085
  29. 8046085
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,332KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8046085
  • Stock #: V710A
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FT9FS580340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V710A
  • Mileage 133,332 KM

Vehicle Description

*GR-ELECTRIQUE Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Split Folding Rear Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 12,069 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST* 5....
 133,332 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 142,740 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory